LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Someone started their Labor Day with a little extra luck.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced a guest won $1 million on a video poker machine on Sept. 6. A spokesperson for the resort said it sets the record for the largest non-wide area progressive jackpot ever hit at the resort.
It wasn't specified if the guest was from Las Vegas or a tourist out of town.
