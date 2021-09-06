Guest on Las Vegas Strip wins $1 million on Labor Day

$1 million jackpot on Labor Day at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Courtesy of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Someone started their Labor Day with a little extra luck.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced a guest won $1 million on a video poker machine on Sept. 6. A spokesperson for the resort said it sets the record for the largest non-wide area progressive jackpot ever hit at the resort.

It wasn't specified if the guest was from Las Vegas or a tourist out of town.

