LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Hundreds of Nevadans are waiting for life-saving transplants but most will have to travel outside the state to receive a transplant.
The state only has one transplant facility for kidneys through UMC. The Nevada Donor Network and a valley mother are trying to change that.
Nevada has one of the best organ procurements but only kidneys can be transplanted in the state due to a lack of qualified physicians.
"Many of the issues are because of healthcare,” said Kelli Little with the Nevada Donor Network. “And keeping surgeons, doctors, health care professionals here in our state. A large majority of this [process] just relies on having the talent here to transplant these vital organs and save lives."
The Nevada Donor Network is raising money to begin the long process of building a self-sustaining organ tissue and eye transplant center.
"Unfortunately because we don't have a center here,[it’s like] ‘Hey we've got a heart for you but it's in California and you have to relocate for six months to a year. [You also] have to leave your family and your job and you know pay for two households at one time,’” said mother and organ donor advocate Courtney Kaplan.
Kaplan lost her 18-year-old son, Michael Sigler, in a crash just one week before his 2019 high school graduation.
"I am forever grateful to share Michael with so many other families," said Kaplan.
It will be years before a comprehensive center can be built but funds raised will go toward hospitals getting accredited.
"They have to do 20 free transplants to get that accreditation so they can have a transplant center here. So the funds are really going to support those 20 free transplants."
The center will help Nevada organ donations save more Nevada lives.
"Yes I lost a son, but these families had that as their reality everyday and knowing that Michael played a part in their second chance, I'm extremely grateful,” said Kaplan.
