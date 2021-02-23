LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Greyhound bus terminal on Main Street in Downtown Las Vegas is set to close Tuesday.
The Plaza Hotel and Casino plans to revitalize the spot into some sort of attraction.
The casino has previously said it's a prime location for new dining, entertainment, or retail.
The Greyhound terminal is now moving to the RTC South Strip transfer terminal off of Sunset near Las Vegas Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.