UPDATE (MAY 4): Greg Zanis, the man who has made thousands of religious markers to honor victims of mass shootings across the United States, has died. He was 69.
Zanis' daughter confirmed the news on his GoFundMe page. His publicist Pat Lamparelli also provided a statement:
Early this morning, Greg Zanis passed away peacefully surrounded by all family members. Greg was diagnosed with bladder cancer a few months back. Greg was 69 years old and lives in Aurora, Illinois.
His death was first reported by multiple news outlets in the Chicago area.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Zanis' daughter Susie said on a family GoFundMe page Zanis had been sick since November with bladder cancer. In an update Thursday, Susie said Zanis had about four to six weeks to live.
"Today Greg has said he is ready to be with God which was comforting to hear but also very real and overwhelming for the family. Greg has done what he truly believes is right in his mission which was to share love and support to those in need and remember those who have passed," she wrote.
The fundraiser was shifted to cover funeral costs for the family, which had reached its goal of $30,000 on Saturday.
Zanis, the man behind Crosses For Losses, told CNN in December he was retiring from bringing white crosses, Stars of David and crescent moons to the sites of mass shootings. He started building them in 1996 when his father-in-law was murdered.
In an August interview, he said he had built 26,680, with about 21,000 of them being for mass shooting victims. Each one takes about an hour to make.
Zanis brought 58 crosses and Stars of David to Las Vegas in the aftermath of the October 1, 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Zanis was awarded a key to the city and had a day named in his honor after he left the crosses at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.
He also took them to natural disaster sites, bus and boat crashes and to Martha's Vinyard after John F. Kennedy Jr. and his relatives died in a plane crash, CNN reported.
Family said those who wish to visit Zanis are able to do so on May 1 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at their Illinois home: 1230 Church Road, Aurora IL, 60505.
For more information, visit the Greg Zanis GoFundMe page.
(1) comment
Such an amazingly wonderful man who did so much. God bless him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.