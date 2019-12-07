LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thousands gathered in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday for the annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run.
The race is put on by Opportunity Village, with all proceeds returning to the organization to support adults with disabilities.
This was the 15th year OV held the race in downtown Las Vegas.
FOX5's Jason Feinberg and Alyssa Deitsch emceed the event before the official race began at 10 a.m.
Close
A crowd of Santas gather at the Fremont Street Experience before the Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas.
FOX5's Jason Feinberg and Alyssa Deitsch emcee the Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas.
FOX5's Jason Feinberg and Alyssa Deitsch emcee the Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas.
Two children write to Santa Claus on whether they've been naughty or nice, and what they want for Christmas.
Two children write to Santa Claus on whether they've been naughty or nice, and what they want for Christmas.
A child writes to Santa Claus on whether she was naughty or nice, and what she wants for Christmas.
Two children write to Santa Claus on whether they've been naughty or nice, and what they want for Christmas.
A child writes to Santa Claus on whether they were naughty or nice, and what they want for Christmas.
Runners line up at the start line for the Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas.
Runners line up at the start line for the Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas.
A crowd of Santas gather at the Fremont Street Experience before the Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas.
FOX5's Jason Feinberg and Alyssa Deitsch emcee the Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas.
FOX5's Jason Feinberg and Alyssa Deitsch emcee the Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas.
Two children write to Santa Claus on whether they've been naughty or nice, and what they want for Christmas.
Two children write to Santa Claus on whether they've been naughty or nice, and what they want for Christmas.
A child writes to Santa Claus on whether she was naughty or nice, and what she wants for Christmas.
Two children write to Santa Claus on whether they've been naughty or nice, and what they want for Christmas.
A child writes to Santa Claus on whether they were naughty or nice, and what they want for Christmas.
Runners line up at the start line for the Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas.
Runners line up at the start line for the Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas.
"This truly could not have been done without the Southern Nevada community," said Adam K. Joseph, President of Philanthropy at OV. "From our vendors to volunteers to long-time partners, we're absolutely thrilled with the support and outcome."
Sponsors for the event included FOX5, Caesars Entertainment, Fremont Street Experience, the Las Vegas Aces, Skye Canyon, UFC, Rock 'n Roll Marathon and Pinkbox Doughnuts.
An earlier count conducted by OV estimated 6,500 runners participated in the Great Santa Run, though that number was likely to increase after an official count following the race.
Copyright 2019 . KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.