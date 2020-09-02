LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Great Basin National Park holding annual Astronomy Festival virtually for 2020. The festival will take place Sept. 17-19.
In addition to the virtual programming, there will be "a few" onside activities that will require reservations. The virtual keynote speakers will be broadcast on the park's YouTube account.
Speakers include Ranger Charlie from the park, Dr. John Barentine, Director of Public Policy at the International Dark-Sky Association and Alex Lockwood and Brandon Lawton from the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.
On the last night, the festival will premiere "Ask the Experts: Space Telescopes."
At the park, there will be a photo workshop, art in the dark, a star hike, constellation talk and the Great Basin observatory tour. Participants for the in-person programs must be registered on the park's website and space is limited.
