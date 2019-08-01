BAKER, NV (FOX5) -- Calling all astronomy fans! Great Basin National Park announced the dates its 10th annual Astronomy Festival.
From Sept. 26 to 28, guests can join park staff for day and nighttime astronomy activities, National Park Service said in a statement.
During the day, guests will have a chance to view the sun through solar telescopes, take part in ranger programs and children's activities. Each evening during the festival will include "hours of telescope viewing," NPS said.
Great Basin National Park is an International Dark Sky Park, as certified by the International Dark Sky Association, and features some of the darkest skies in the country.
For more information about the festival, click here.
