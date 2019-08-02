LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak was given a tour of the Nevada National Security Site on August 2, according to a statement from his office.
Gov. Sisolak was joined by Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette and National Nuclear Security Administration Administrator Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, the statement said.
Sec. Perry invited Sisolak to tour the NNSS after the DOE recently acknowledged illegally shipping low-level radioactive waste from the department's Y-12 facility in Tennessee.
According to a statement in July from Sisolak's office, the low-level waste from the facility violated the NNSS Waste Acceptance Criteria (WAC), which establishes protocols for what type of low-level waste is suitable for disposal at the site.
During the tour, the group received classified, and unclassified, briefings on the site's national security work, Sisolak's office said. The group also toured the Radioactive Waste Management Complex, the Device Assembly Facility and the underground "U1a" facility at the site.
Gov. Sisolak released a statement about the tour:
I appreciate Sec. Perry and senior DOE officials for providing a tour of the NNSS yesterday and, most importantly, I want to thank all of the Nevadans employed at the site who complete critical national security work every day -- they make our state proud. It is unfortunate that the important national security efforts conducted at NNSS have been overshadowed by the DOE's recent shipment missteps, and I remain committed to holding them accountable and establishing a more transparent working relationship with the State of Nevada and the many local communities impacted by the Department’s actions. I will remain diligent in ensuring all of the questions in my July 5 letter and the subsequent inquiries from Nevada’s Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are fully and honestly answered by the DOE. As always, my top priority continues to be the health and safety of the citizens of Nevada.
After being notified about the shipments, Sisolak joined with Nevada senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D) and Jacky Rosen (D) to express the state's concern regarding the unauthorized waste shipments on July 5.
"I was beyond disappointed to learn of problems related to shipments of low-level radioactive waste from the DOE’s Y-12 facility to Nevada," Sisolak previously said in a July statement. "My office worked diligently with our state agencies and federal delegation to immediately compile questions and demand answers in a letter issued to Secretary [Rick] Perry."
Cortez Masto, Rosen and Sisolak all demanded answers from the Department to "ensure the safety of Nevada's citizens and our environment," the July statement said. All three have insisted the DOE take the necessary steps to correct "the disposal of this waste at NNSS."
"While the DOE's current WAC concerning low-level waste at NNSS does include some mixed low-level waste, information provided by the department indicates unapproved waste shipments from Y-12 violate the current WAC, and potentially the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act," Sisolak's office said in July.
As a precursor to resume any future waste shipments and disposals at NNSS, Sisolak requested that the DOE to enter an agreement with the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection to include a way to address the the Y-12 shipments.
