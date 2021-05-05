LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will discuss the state's economic recovery on Tuesday morning.
The remarks come after the Nevada Legislature held the 2021 Economic Forum Tuesday. The forum's revised two-year revenue estimate was $586.2 million more that the forum projected in Dec. 2020.
“Despite the historical disruption in the lives of all Americans, Nevada’s economy is proving to be on track toward recovery," Gov. Sisolak said in a statement Tuesday. "Our fiscal situation has improved due to the actions we’ve taken over the last 14 months in the State -- working to strike a balance between protecting public health and also protecting our fragile economy."
The remarks will be held on Sisolak's YouTube channel at 10:30 a.m. FOX5 will stream the remarks on its Facebook page.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
