CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed an executive order (EO) to direct his administration to work with public, private, and tribal partners to help implement solutions to advance the state's climate goals.
According to a release from Sisolak's office, Bradley Crowell, director of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), and David Bobzien, director of the Nevada Governor's Office of Energy (GOE), will work with the state's partners to find solutions.
According to the EO, the DCNR and GOE will lead coordinated, state-wide efforts to help achieve reduction targets.
The order will go into effect on Dec. 31, 2019.
"This executive order will ensure Nevada continues to promote ambitious carbon-reduction standards that will help tackle the devastating impacts of climate change while creating good, high-paying jobs for Nevadans," Sisolak said. "For the sake of Nevada's future, and our children's future, we must take action."
The order also directs state agencies to identify and evaluate policies and strategies to achieve long-term goals of greenhouse gas emissions reductions, in accordance to the U.S. Climate Act and Senate Bill 254.
Nevada joined the US Climate Act in March 2019 and "committed to supporting the United Nations Climate Goals established at the 2015 Paris Conference," the order said.
The primary goal of the U.S. Climate Alliance is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26-28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025. As of 2015, fossil fuel use in the transportation sector was the largest greenhouse gas and carbon emitting sector in Nevada.
According to the EO, the state's electricity generation portfolio consisted of approximately two-thirds of imported fossil fuels.
"There is opportunity for greater in-state production of renewable electricity resources," the order said.
REDUCING GAS EMISSIONS
During the 80th Nevada Legislative Session, SB 254 was signed into law by state lawmakers.
The act requires the DCNR to issue an annual report, starting on Dec. 31, 2019, which must include the yearly inventory of greenhouse emissions within Nevada, as well as the projection of annual greenhouse emissions in the state for the next 20 years following the date of when the report is released.
SB 254 also requires an annual report of the projection and inventory of greenhouse gases from the electricity production and transportation sectors.
For every four years, the DCNR also has to make a report that includes the inventory and projection of greenhouse gas emissions in the industry, commercial, residential, agriculture, land use and forestry sectors.
The annual reports will be completed by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, according to the order.
"Pursuing these ambitious emissions reductions goals will require collaboration with local governments, tribal governments, businesses, and stakeholders from all across Nevada," Bobzien said. "This [EO] provides the direction and framework for both combating climate change and realizing the economic opportunities of a decarbonized economy."
According to the bill's language, the annual reports made by the DNCR also needs to include a statement of policy options that are necessary to reach the economy-wide greenhouse gas emission reduction goals.
SB 254's goal is to have greenhouse gas emissions be 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025 and 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.
The bill allows the governor to develop strategies among appropriate state agencies to achieve emission reductions "in the areas of electricity production, transportation, industry, commercial and residential, agriculture, and land use and forestry," according to the bill's language.
A separate law, Senate Bill 358, was signed into law in April 2019 and aims to raise Nevada's renewable portfolio standard by 50 percent by 2030.
CLIMATE THREATS TO NEVADA
Sisolak's office said climate change poses "significant threats to vulnerable communities who may lack the resources, geographic mobility, and technological expertise to adapt to changes."
A study conducted by Climate Central, an independent organization of scientists and journalists researching climate change, said Las Vegas was the fastest warming city in the United States.
There has been a recorded temperature increase of 5.76 degrees Fahrenheit in the Las Vegas area between 1970 and 2018, a trend that poses "significant impacts to public health and economic prosperity now and in the future," the EO said.
Throughout the state, Climate Central recorded an annual average temperature increase of 2.8 degrees Fahrenheit since 1970.
"Rising temperatures, compounded by urban heat island effect, will likely make summers in Southern Nevada dangerously hot, potentially deterring visitors and reducing hours where it is safe to engage in outdoor activities," SB 254 said.
In Northern Nevada, rising temperature have shrunk the snowpack since the 1950s, which shortens the season for skiing and other winter sports and recreation, according to SB 254.
"Protection of Nevada’s iconic hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation opportunities is critical to our heritage, quality of life, economy, and ability to attract and retain businesses in diverse industries," the EO said.
The order also mentioned that changing national and global market conditions "demand that Nevada's businesses seek pragmatic solutions to climate change that maintain competitiveness and create a stable investment environment."
The National Weather Service said some of the extreme cold snaps and winter storms experienced throughout the country can be traced back to climate change.
As the Earth warms, so do the North and South poles. The polar jet streams warm up as a result, causing a "wobble-effect" where they dip southward into North America. There is a higher tendency of polar air in North America when this wobble happens.
GROWING CLEAN ENERGY
"As the climate continues to warm, the science community has reported a significant increase in the severity and length of droughts and the frequency and intensity of wildfires," Crowell said. "With Nevada being the driest state in the nation, coupled with the risks and realities our state faces from climate change, smart climate solutions are critical to the long-term health and sustainability of our state."
The state's growing clean energy sector has driven economic diversification throughout Nevada, leading to a nationwide, annual growth of more than 34 percent in clean energy jobs from 2017 to 2018.
According to the EO, the total number of clean energy jobs that have been created was 32,311 in Nevada as of 2018.
"Nevada's abundant solar, geothermal and wind renewable energy resources, along with a skilled and capable workforce, provide jobs and economic opportunities to Nevada families as a pillar of Nevada's leadership in establishing a competitive clean energy and decarbonized economy," the order said.
The order dictates that Sisolak's administration will prepare an agency risk assessment survey for all state agencies to identify and evaluate the potential impacts of climate change on their programs and operations, and to establish options for the integration of climate change mitigation and adaptation practices.
Sisolak's administration will also consider the impact of the proposed policies and programs on low-income and disadvantaged communities in Nevada.
"States have continued to lead on climate change, have taken state-level action that is benefiting state economies and strengthening communities, and are demonstrating leadership to the nation and the world that ambitious climate action is achievable and imperative," the order said.
The governor's administration will also work with federal bureaus and agencies that manage land and resources within Nevada to help achieve the goals outlined in the executive order.
