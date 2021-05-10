LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak proposed a sales tax holiday for Nevada National Guard members and their families in the Nevada State Senate Monday.
The proposal, Senate Bill 440, would create an annual temporary sales tax exemption every year on the observed Nevada Day and the weekend immediately following the holiday. If passed, the sales tax holiday would impact about 4,400 active Nevada National Guard members and their household members.
“Throughout the last year, the men and women of the Nevada National Guard have stepped up as the heroes we needed during the COVID-19 crisis. To date, the COVID-19 pandemic is the largest and lengthiest state activation in the Nevada National Guard’s 160-year history,” Sisolak said in a statement. “This sales tax holiday is one way we can show our deep gratitude and appreciation for all the Nevada Guard does for the Silver State, home and abroad.”
More than 1,400 citizen soldiers and airman have assisted in the state's COVID-19 related missions, including testing, vaccinations and food and PPE distribution.
(1) comment
This idiot Sisolak wants to give just a tax holiday to 4400 hundred instead of the whole state. All Nevadans deserve a tax break for a weekend because we all suffered through the pandemic! This governor needs to paint his face Ronald McDonald because he is just a clown wearing a suit;)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.