LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A statement from Governor Sisolak's office said he was contacted by the Deputy Secretary for the Department of Energy about the department shipping and disposing of unapproved low-level reactive waste at the Nevada National Security Site.
The waste had been coming from the DOE's Y-12 facility, located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, about three hours east of Nashville, the statement said. Sisolak was notified about the shipments on July 3.
According to Sisolak's office, the low-level waste from the facility violated the NNSS Waste Acceptance Criteria (WAC), which establishes protocols for what type of low-level waste is suitable for disposal at the site.
After being notified about the shipments, Sisolak joined with Nevada senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D) and Jacky Rosen (D) to express the state's concern regarding the unauthorized waste shipments on July 5.
"I was beyond disappointed to learn of problems related to shipments of low-level radioactive waste from the DOE’s Y-12 facility to Nevada," Sisolak said in a statement. "My office worked diligently with our state agencies and federal delegation to immediately compile questions and demand answers in a letter issued to Secretary [Rick] Perry."
In his letter to Energy Secretary Perry, Sisolak wrote:
Until Nevada leaders receive acceptable answers to these questions, given the systemic failure of DOE to properly protect the health and safety of Nevada citizens, we demand that DOE cease and desist all shipments of radioactive waste to the NNSS.
Cortez Masto, Rosen and Sisolak all demanded answers from the Department to "ensure the safety of Nevada's citizens and our environment," the statement said. All three have insisted the DOE take the necessary steps to correct "the disposal of this waste at NNSS."
Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) also shared her frustrations at the illegal waste shipments.
"The level of incompetence at the Department of Energy is only matched by its dishonesty," said Congresswoman Titus "For decades, the DOE has been an untrustworthy partner and this latest round of illegal shipments is truly a new low. I'm grateful that Gov. Sisolak continues to stand up for Nevada and refuses to let this violation of the law go unchallenged."
On July 9, in response to the governor's letter, senior officials briefed Gov. Sisolak about the "Department's preliminary findings":
- The unapproved low-level waste dumping began in 2013 and included 32 total shipments. The last shipment arrived at NNSS in December 2018.
- Despite initial reports, the DOE has not determined whether shipments included mixed low-level waste as opposed to just only low-level waste.
- Contrary to initial reports on July 3, the DOE has not confirmed whether the unapproved waste shipments include any reactive materials.
"While the DOE's current WAC concerning low-level waste at NNSS does include some mixed low-level waste, information provided by the department indicates unapproved waste shipments from Y-12 violate the current WAC, and potentially the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act," Sisolak's office said.
The governor's office also said it was requesting all information "currently known of discerned regarding the mischaracterization and illegal shipments and disposal of materials from the Y-12 facility."
As a precursor to resume any future waste shipments and disposals at NNSS, Sisolak requested that the DOE to enter an agreement with the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection to include a way to address the the Y-12 shipments.
The governor also requested the DOE establish "independent verification technology" at the NNSS to inspect and verify the "content of future waste streams designated for disposal."
