LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak delivered his state of the state address Wednesday, emphasizing initiatives to move forward through the pandemic and outlining goals for the next legislative session.
"The state of our state is resilient and getting stronger every day," Sisolak said, with the backdrop of Allegiant Stadium. "Nevada is on the move."
Announced initiatives included the Home Means Nevada project, money toward costs of childcare and reducing prescription drug prices, increasing wages for police and tuition funding to help recruit teachers.
The Home Means Nevada initiative will allocate $500 million to affordable housing, the state's largest ever affordable housing initiative. The governor's office said the money will help create up to 1,700 affordable housing units across the state, preserve up to 4,000 existing affordable housing until and help over 7,000 seniors with home repairs.
Gov. Sisolak announced $160 million in federal funds allocated toward affordable child care, which will double the number of families who are provided financial assistance and increase current provided support.
Federal funds will also go toward providing free lunches for all students across the state for the next school year and stipends and tuition assistance for nearly 4,000 educators to assist with teacher recruitment.
Gov. Sisolak said he will also propose a future salary increase for State Police officers, which will be the first significant pay increase since 2006, according to the governor's office.
Gov. Sisolak said he hopes these initiatives will provide a better life for Nevada families.
"Ultimately this is about making life better for the people we love – I think that’s true for all of us – when we get up each day, go to our jobs, provide for our kids, try to make budgets work, or care for a parent," Sisolak said.
Gov. Sisolak said he was optimistic about where the state was heading and said that getting to work on these initiatives embodies the "true Battle Born spirit."
GOP RESPONSE
Senate Republican leader James Settelmeyer delivered the official GOP response to Sisolak's address.
Settelmeyer acknowledged the state's "unprecedented challenges" amid COVID-19 and pointed to families' increased cost of living amid escalating inflation.
"Nevada’s economy is at a breaking point," Settelmeyer said. "Inflation and the rising cost of living are squeezing our families beyond their means. The cost to live in Nevada is quickly approaching that of California, where only a few short years ago people were fleeing so they could afford the American Dream in Nevada.
Settelmeyer also pointed to a crisis in education, with an increase in school violence and staffing shortages in schools.
Settelmeyer encouraged Nevadans to hit the polls in November to make their voices heard. Gov. Sisolak is among state leaders up for reelection in 2022.
