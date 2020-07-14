LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada Department of Education released a joint statement Tuesday, stating Clark County Superintendent Jesus Jara was intentionally misleading about his legislative priorities during the special session.
The allegations center around Assembly Bill 2 (AB 2) presented during the special legislative session. The bill would allow "a large school district" to use end-of-year balances toward the district's overall budget. During Assembly presentations last week, lawmakers said CCSD was largely involved in the bill proposal.
In a statement released on Twitter, CCSD denied being involved in the proposal, stating they actually contacted NDE to remove the bill from consideration, but the Assembly was unable to do so in time.
NDE Supt. Jhone Ebert and Sisolak issued a joint statement, calling Jara dishonest and disrespectful.
Ebert's statement read:
It is incredibly concerning that Superintendent Jara is again blaming the State for his actions, instead of taking responsibility for CCSD’s request to sweep funds from individual schools to cover the district’s funding deficit. Once it became clear the proposal did not have support, Superintendent Jara disrespected our elected officials and the entire CCSD community by misrepresenting his intentions.
As a leader in education, he has a responsibility to set an example for our children. Blatantly altering the truth is not only a bad example, but it’s a disservice to the educators, students and families he represents.
During this unprecedented crisis, we need to leverage our collective capacity and resources to do what’s best for students and educators, in both the short and long term. As we navigate this challenging and uncertain time, it is imperative that we lead with honesty and transparency – Nevadans deserve nothing less.
Sisolak followed, saying "enough is enough," from Jara. His statement read:
In the midst of a global pandemic and a legislative special session to address our historic budget shortfall, we are focused on how to solve the major challenges facing our State. However, I cannot sit back and remain silent as Superintendent Jara tries to wrongfully place blame rather than taking responsibility for his actions. Enough is enough.
While I’m not surprised, I’m incredibly disappointed that once again Superintendent Jara has tried to mislead the communities he represents and blame others in order to avoid the repercussion of his poor decisions.
Being superintendent of one of the largest school districts in the nation requires leadership — especially in the midst of a crisis. And leadership requires honesty. Unfortunately, that is not what we get from Superintendent Jara. Clark County students, staff and families deserve better.
CCSD didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Sisolak's or Ebert's statements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.