LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak was in southern Nevada to participate in a Juneteenth celebration at the Discovery Children's Museum in downtown Las Vegas Saturday.
Gov. Sisolak tweeted after attending the event, writing:
"Let us never forget this day in our history that makes us reflect on our past, outlines how far we have come and provides us a stark reminder of the work and healing that remains as we continue to work together towards a brighter future."
The event featured a flag-raising ceremony, special art workshops and a poetry reading by Clark County Poet Laureate Vogue Robinson.
"Juneteenth... you were a watermelon seed, a symbol of freedom, a morsel of hope, a half-full promise poured over our labor cracked hands, ached and bare," Robinson recited. "Time is a sea we learn to set forward and back like clocks our hands were empty but they are skilled and full of possibilities."
Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19th and was recently declared a federal holiday by President Joe Biden.
It was on June 19th, 1865 that slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.