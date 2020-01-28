LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Goodwill of Southern Nevada is holding a hiring fair Friday in Las Vegas.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill thrift store at 9230 S. Eastern Ave., according to a news release. Part- and full-time positions are available at thrift stores and distribution centers throughout the valley.
Attendees should apply online before the event and dress in interview attire. Some hires may be made the day of the event.
