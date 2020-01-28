Goodwill FB

(Goodwill of Southern Nevada/Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Goodwill of Southern Nevada is holding a hiring fair Friday in Las Vegas.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill thrift store at 9230 S. Eastern Ave., according to a news release. Part- and full-time positions are available at thrift stores and distribution centers throughout the valley.

Attendees should apply online before the event and dress in interview attire. Some hires may be made the day of the event.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.