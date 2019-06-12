LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) - An Ohio dad traveling around the U.S. to play golf at 50 golf courses in 50 days made a stop at the Club at Sunrise on Tuesday.
"I combined my three memories of my dad as a planner, and a traveler and a golfer, said Pete Crozier, organizer of Fifty for Father. "I'm playing 50 courses in 50 states in 50 days."
Pete's father George passed away several years ago from a stroke that came from his diabetes. Not too long after, his son Gavin was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 4.
"Diabetes is kind of surrounding my life," Crozier said. "It took my dad too early and now endangers my son."
Crozier's drive to help others who also suffer from the disease pushed him to do this road trip when he turned 50.
Much like the hardships his son Gavin faces, Crozier has seen some on the trip.
"I'm trying to walk as many steps as I can, drive as many miles as I can. Because if I can do that for 50 days and walk in my son's shoes then I can be a better dad," Crozier said.
Gavin, now 15, was able to join Crozier for the first few days, which was a challenge. But both Crozier and Gavin loved the trip.
"So that was a great challenge for me to overcome as a parent as well as what I'm trying to do as a son, a golfer, a driver and everything else," Crozier said.
Those interested in donating or learning more about Crozier's cause can visit his website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.