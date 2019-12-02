LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After roughing up the Rangers on the road, not only did the Vegas Golden Knights acquire two points, they acquired a new player.
Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the team traded a 2021 5th round pick to the Washington Capitals in exchange for Chandler Stephenson.
The 25-year-old forward helped the Capitals beat the Golden Knights in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.
In 24 games this season, Stephenson has three goals and four points.
He will meet the team in New Jersey on Tuesday.
