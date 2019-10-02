LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights set a "worldwide record" on Wednesday night for something you probably didn't know was a thing.
To mark the opening of the team's third season, they dropped a puck from space ... kind of. The team recorded the highest puck drop ever at 94,655 feet -- technically about 17.9 miles into the stratosphere.
According to a release from the team, a high-altitude weather balloon with a Oct. 2 ceremonial puck attached was launched from Amargosa Valley, Nevada and landed in Death Valley two hours, 16 minutes and 22 seconds later.
Three scouting groups went out to search, eventually recovering the puck in time to drop it on the ice for the face-off at T-Mobile Arena.
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers Jason Buratczuk, Travis Smaka and Scott Williams took part in the face-off as they retrieved the puck.
You can watch the full two-hour journey here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.