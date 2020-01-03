LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced that goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury would not be playing in the National Hockey League All-Star game.
The Golden Knights made the announcement on Twitter just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 3.
While being named to the NHL All-Star Game is a tremendous honor, the Golden Knights and Marc-Andre Fleury have decided that Marc-Andre will pass on the invitation this year.— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 4, 2020
Jacob Markstrom, the goaltender for the Vancouver Canucks, was selected to replace Fleury in the game.
"The Golden Knights and Marc-Andre are grateful for the support and understanding from the NHL and all the fans around the league," the Knight said.
