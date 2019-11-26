LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights holiday ticket packs are now on sale as part of a presale event for VGK Can't Wait List members.
This year's packs are called the Harry and Marv packs after characters from "Home Alone."
The Harry Pack includes games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars, while the Marv Pack includes matchups with the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres, according to a news release. Both packs start at $350 and include one ticket to each of the three respective games, a ticket to two Fortress Invitational games at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 4 and a $25 gift card to the Arsenal. Fans adding an optional fourth game from among Feb. 20 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Feb. 22 vs. Florida Panthers, March 1 vs. Los Angeles Kings or March 3 vs. New Jersey Devils will receive a Golden Knights-branded stocking.
If the packs are still available following the exclusive presale, they will be made available to the general public, the release said.
Harry Pack
Saturday, Jan. 11
Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
Washington Capitals, 3 p.m. PT
Tuesday, March 17
Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. PT
Saturday, Jan. 4
Fortress Invitational
Consolation Game
Championship Game
Marv Pack
Thursday, Jan. 2
Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. PT
Saturday, Feb. 15
New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m. PT
Friday, Feb. 28
Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. PT
Saturday, Jan. 4
Fortress Invitational
Consolation Game
Championship Game
The Can't Wait List is for fans who want to take the first step in becoming a Golden Knights Season Ticket Member, the release said. Anyone with questions may call the Golden Knights at 702-645-4259 or e-mail tickets@vegasgoldenknights.com.
