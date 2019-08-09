LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights are gearing up for the 2019-2020 season!
Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz announced the on-sale ticket information for pre-season and regular season home games on Thursday.
The team said it would have a bobblehead series during the pre-season that will feature players such as Mark Stone, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Nate Schmidt.
Bobblehead series single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., the Knight said. Regular season tickets will go on sale on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.
Here is a list of Vegas Golden Knights preseason home games:
- Sept. 15: Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes at 1:30 p.m. (Mark Stone)
- Sept. 25: Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. (Nate Schmidt)
- Sept. 27: Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m. (Jonathan Marchessault)
- Sept. 29: Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, 5 p.m. (William Karlsson)
The full preseason schedule can be found here.
Tickets for the upcoming season can be purchased on the team's website.
