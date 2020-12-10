LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More holiday fun is coming to downtown Las Vegas.
Gold Spike announced a new pop-up holiday experience Thursday. "The Living Room" at Gold Spike will transform with holiday decor and festive cocktails, including:
- Baby It’s Gold Outside (peppermint schnapps, dark crème de cacao, spiced rum, hot cocoa, marshmallows)
- All I Want For Christmas is Booze (Cognac, eggnog, whipped cream topping)
- Christmas Came Early in Georgia (peach whiskey, eggnog, topped with whipped cream)
- Feliz Navidad MF’er (cherry vodka, orange vodka, gin, tequila, cinnamon whiskey, ginger ale, cranberry)
- Grandma Got Run Over By A Red Bull (cherry vodka, Red Bull, cranberry)
- Santa’s Lil’ Helper (coffee flavored Irish whiskey, Irish cream)
The holiday pop up will be open every Thursday from 8 p.m.-close and every Friday-Saturday 7 p.m. to close. Table reservations can be made at www.goldspike.com/reservations. Due to COVID-19, guests are required to wear a mask inside the venue unless actively eating or drinking.
