LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The hunt has been on for two pigeons in Las Vegas aptly nicknamed "Cluck Norris" and "Coolamity Jane" after they were spotted with small cowboy hats apparently glued on.
The pigeons gained fame from a viral tweet from "LasVegasLocally," prompting Las Vegas-based pigeon rescue group Lofty Hopes to track them down. The story has since attracted national attention, including in The New York Times.
Cluck Norris, the pigeon seen in a red cowboy hat, was caught and captured on Monday morning. One of Lofty Hopes' members said they used a cat trap to get him.
"No animal should have to go through that. We're all living sentient beings," said Mariah Hillman of Lofty Hopes. "We all have the right to our own life, to live free from harm. Maybe the person who did this didn't think they were going to be harming them but in the end it has harmed him, so it's sad."
On Tuesday, the group said they rescued a third pigeon that they nicknamed "Billie the Pidge," also with a glued-on cowboy hat. The group said on Facebook she was dehydrated and had "string foot," a sign the bird was feral.
Both birds were taken to a veterinarian to remove the hats.
The group hopes Coolamity Jane hasn't flown the coop so they can capture that bird soon.
It's not known who put the hats on the pigeons or why.
(4) comments
I hope this is the beginning of compassion for these precious birds. Since the dirty commission gave the okay to torture and kill these birds, I've seen them poisoned, trapped and killed by ignorant people, who spit in the streets, dump their garbage in the streets, but then claim these birds spread disease.
The world is full of idiots. Putting cowboy hats on birds. Really!!!
they looked cute, but I did not know the hats were glued on, that part is sad. I hope they have a full recovery.
Catching them with a pellet gun is very effective.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.