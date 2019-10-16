LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Global Gaming Expo, also known as “G2E” is back in Las Vegas this week. From Oct. 15-17th, around 30,000 people are expected to attend from across the world.
According to Allie Barth, VP of Industry Relations with the American Gaming Association, big talk this year revolves around “Fin-Tech,” short for Financial Technology.
“In an industry revolving around money, cashless options while gambling is the future,” said Barth.
Scientific Games is making moves in the digital space. Mobile gaming and sports betting is expanding, while they also are set to debut many slots for 2020.
When asked about the experience this year at G2E, Jean Venneman with Gaming Arts said, “It’s been a great show so far. We’ve seen a steady stream of customers who can’t wait to see some of the slot products that they are seeing today on their casino floors”
G2E will return to Las Vegas in Fall 2020.
