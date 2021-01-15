LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada is looking for help from the community.
For its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service project, the group is collecting necessary items for students in the Las Vegas community.
You can donate items for snacks and safety kits and drop them off at 2941 Harris Avenue until Monday, Jan. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.