NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 11-year-old girl was reported missing in North Las Vegas by police early Saturday morning.
Alyssia Brown was last seen leaving her home on Commerce Street and Alexander Road, wearing a grey shirt and tan pants, North Las Vegas police said.
***Missing Child***11year old Alyssia Brown, 4'11”, 82 lbs. Last seen at her home near Commerce and Alexander. Last seen wearing grey shirt and tan pants. If you have seen her or know her whereabouts please contact the NLVPD AT (702) 633-9111. @News3LV @FOX5Vegas @8NewsNow @KTNV pic.twitter.com/qWDSnq4uHg— NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 21, 2019
She stands at about 4'11" and weighs about 82 pounds.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, or call 3-1-1.
