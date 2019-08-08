LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley mother and her daughter filed a lawsuit against Wayne Newton on Aug. 6 in District Court after the daughter was allegedly bit by Newton's pet monkey.
The reported incident took place at Newton's Casa de Shenandoah residence on East Sunset Road on Oct. 17, 2017, according to court documents. Genevieve Urena, a minor, was an invited guest at Newton's residence.
The entertainer did live at Casa de Shenandoah at the time of the incident, the lawsuit said. Urena encountered Newton's pet monkey wile touring the residence.
"Without any provocation, the monkey viciously attacked and bit Ms. Urena, causing injury to her body as well as emotional distress," the lawsuit said. She had to receive medical care to treat her injuries, and may possibly require further care.
According to court documents, Urena and her attorney claim the defendants "had a duty to exercise due care and keep the dangerous monkey restrained and confined."
The lawsuit also claimed Newton and the other defendants should have known the monkey had a tendency to bite or attack, and that the animal wasn't supervised or contained.
Urena and her mother Jocelyn are represented by D.R. Patti & Associates for their lawsuit.
They are seeking $15,000 in general damages.
(1) comment
[innocent]this is too easy...did Wayne spank his monkey?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.