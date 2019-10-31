LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A few years ago, a Las Vegas businessman died inside his antique store. The story goes, he never left.
There’s not a lot known about the man who’s said to haunt the place. FOX5 could not find an obituary for Floyd Armstrong, but did find several feature stories about his life.
In the early 2000s, Armstrong told reporters he had been collecting antiques since the 1950s. After he died, his store was bought out. The people who work there now said Armstrong is just as eclectic after life.
In the heart of the Arts District at a corner on Main Street is the "Weirdest Little Shoppe in Vegas."
“We have mummified animals, we have a human skull right over there,” paranormal investigator Joshua P. Warren said. “We have these objects that are used in rituals and ceremonies to conjure up things for magical purposes.”
“They all carry a story with them,” shop vendor Irene B. Smithi said. “Now some stories are wonderful and fantastic. Others are definitely tragic.”
Before the shop became Las Vegas Oddities, it was Armstrong’s Emporium. Its namesake not only worked there, he lived and died there, too.
“Floyd was here for quite some time and this was his place, his love,” Smithi said.
“The first story I heard about Floyd was that he passed away on the toilet,” vendor Rune Young said.
“He had a heart attack while on the toilet, you know, the Elvis way of going,” store owner Vanessa Van Alstyne said.
When Van Alstyne bought the shop in 2017, Floyd’s family came to visit.
“They added that to respect his final wishes, they punched a hole in the bag of his cremains and sprinkled it around the store and on some of the items that he loved,” Van Alstyne said.
Since then, employees noticed weird things happening.
“Some of my employees, the vendors who volunteer time in here would experience getting slapped on the butt or someone touching the back of their shoulder,” Van Alstyne said.
Those were things Van Alstyne was told, Floyd did in life, too.
“Mr. Armstrong was an interesting man,” she said. “He and his dog lived in the store.”
And employees can tell when Floyd gets upset.
“When he gets excited things will crash down,” Smithi said. “It’s as things would’ve irritated him because he didn’t like his store to change.”
They said the place you can feel Floyd’s presence the most is the bathroom where he died.
“You’ll go in there and you’ll feel this weird static, the heaviness,” Young said.
There’s nothing normal about the oddities inside the store, but is there truly something paranormal? Las Vegas-based paranormal investigator Joshua P. Warren wanted to experience it for himself.
“All of these objects alone give us a million possibilities for spiritual attachments,” Warren said. “But if you combine that with the fact that the previous owner died here, and his ashes were scattered all around this building, this could be a bonanza of strange phenomena. And it’s not a surprise that people experience a lot of ghosts right here.”
Warren believed the strongest activity would come from the last place Floyd was seen. His suspicions were right.
“I’ve got goosebumps right now because of what happened in the room where Mr. Armstrong died,” Warren said after spending just a few minutes inside the room. “To have all those lasers shifting right when the meter is spiking at these key moments when I am talking to his spirit – that was exciting!”
As a man who spent his life as a collector and found value in preserving history, it’s no wonder Floyd wanted to stay where he built his treasure emporium.
“When you have a person like Floyd Armstrong, who spent his life right here -- this was his home, this was the pattern, this was the routine -- he was burning his life into this environment and now he’s a part of it,” Warren said.
“He’s definitely the guardian of this store,” Smithi said.
Las Vegas Oddities will relocate at the end of the year. Van Alstyne said she hates to move, but they hope Floyd will follow. She’s taking the ‘haunted’ toilet seat too.
Warren first heard about this story after purchasing oddities from the store for his weekly show. To check out the Creepy Vegas Ghost and UFO show, click here.
