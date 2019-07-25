LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- "Ghost Adventures" star and Las Vegas resident Zak Bagans said he bought the house where the Manson Family murdered actress Sharon Tate and four others on Aug. 9, 1969.
The house was owned by Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, two of the victims murdered by Manson family members, TMZ reported on Thursday.
"The paranormal is my life, so obviously the history of the property attracted me to it," Bagans said during a phone interview. "It's a part of history, and it's just a part of who I am and what I do."
Bagans added he inquired about the property about two days after the house came up for sale. He said that during a showing of the house that the panoramic city views were also a major appeal.
"The house isn't just about the dark history, it's actually on a gorgeous lot," Bagans said. "When I walked through that house, I felt things. It was very, very interesting. It was very powerful and I knew that I had to have it."
The property is 1,600 square feet and has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Currently, Bagans doesn't have any immediate plans for the house. He said didn't have any details about anything from the house that would be displayed at his Haunted Museum.
As for anything odd reported on the property, Bagans said the previous owners said dogs had mysteriously disappeared and some things happened inside the house during the 80s and 90s that couldn't be explained.
He described it all as "very interesting."
