LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The American Red Cross is continuing to offer incentives for blood donation amid a critical blood shortage.
The Red Cross says that it's received many donations after declaring its first-ever blood crisis alert earlier this month. However, blood supply still remains at dangerously low levels, the Red Cross said.
To encourage blood donations, Red Cross announced that people who donate blood from Feb. 1-28 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
Krispy Kreme previously announced that it would give a free Original Glazed dozen doughnuts for blood donations through the end of January.
To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
