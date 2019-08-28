LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- AAA said the national average price for gas was $2.59, which could potentially lead to the cheapest Labor Day weekend in three years.
The average price for gas for Nevada was $3.13, according to AAA. Nevada was ranked number four of the top 10 most expensive gas markets in the country.
The company said the average price for gas was nearly a quarter cheaper compared to 2018 Labor Day at $2.83, and four cents cheaper when compared to 2017's Labor Day gas prices at $2.63.
"For Americans who bookend summer with road trips, they will find gas prices this coming weekend that are cheaper than this past Memorial Day and last year’s Labor Day holiday," said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson.
While some states have seen a gas price increase by a few cents, AAA said this wasn't atypical ahead of a holiday weekend.
States along the West Coast, including Nevada, are paying the most for gas in the United States, AAA said. Hawaii, California, Washington, Oregon and Alaska were placed in the top 10 most expensive prices for gasoline.
"State averages in the region have decreased on the week by as much as three cents, except in Arizona, which saw a three-cent increase since last Monday and is one of only two states in the country to see pump prices push more expensive," AAA said in a press release.
According to a report from the Energy Information Association (EIA), for the week ending on August 16, the report showed that West Coast gasoline stocks decreased slightly from 30.2 million bbl to 29.6 million bbl. The report also showed that regional refinery utilization rose to approximately 96.6 percent, indicating future production capability.
"If there is a supply disruption or increase in demand this week, pump prices in the region could increase moderately because of tighter stock levels," AAA said.
