LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District police arrested a female student Thursday morning after she made terrorist-like threats at Garside Middle School.
According to Sgt. Bryan Zink, school administrators were notified about the threat around 10 a.m.
Police say the 13-year-old girl told classmates about the threat, and students reported it school officials.
Officers arrived and investigated. While being questioned by police, the girl admitted to making the threats.
She was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center for making terrorist-like threats on campus.
