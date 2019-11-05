LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A first-of-its-kind smart city planned for Las Vegas now has a location.

Developers of the "smart city" Bleutech Park will bring the idea to life at corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue. The plans are moving forward despite an uncertain future for the company’s CEO, Janet Legrand.

According to court documents obtained by FOX5, Legrand is facing felony fraud charges and charges relating to failure to compensate workers on a project. The project in question was called "Bleu Network," a multi-use development. South Florida city Homestead said it would contribute $33 million toward the project that never happened. Now Legrand is facing an impending trial.

"That is a totally separate matter. It has nothing to do with this project,” said Bleutech spokesman Tom Letizia. “That is an issue that is being litigated in the state of Florida. It's not something we're focused on. I think the courts will solve it in an amicable way."

Legrand refused to comment on the litigation but would comment on Bleutech Park. Legrand told FOX5 she was focused on “building smart” and looking forward to setting the trend of self-sustainable communities.

Bleutech Park will cost $7.5 billion to build.

From virtual reality to self-healing concrete, it is expected have all of the latest and greatest in technology from around the world, according to its developers.

Developers looked at a lot of places to build this, including Arizona, but said nothing could top Las Vegas.

“The future is going to happen and we're just excited that it's happening now and it’s happening here,” Letizia said at an August Bleutech event.

A city built on artificial intelligence, holograms, self-driving cars and super trees, it’s all going to be a reality, they said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The super trees create energy,” Letizia said. “They create their own ecosystem. It’s going to be phenomenal.”

The smart city would be powered by the sun, wind and footsteps.

“What we do is we convert it into off-grid electricity and data, and we reward people for those actions and those steps,” Pavegen’s Paige Henke said.

Add on new tech to detect weapons and 5-foot tall robot security guards, developers said Bleutech combines the most advanced technology into one space.

“The robots are meant for gathering intelligence, think of them as observing and reporting,” Knightscope’s Stacy Stephens said.

The project is planned to have affordable housing, offices, a shopping center, amphitheater, restaurants and a wave pool.

Local construction workers will need to train before building some of these innovations.

“We’re looking at anywhere from 25,000 to 50,000 jobs. I mean you've got to build this thing, number one,” Letizia said.

Developers said in three years, these super trees will change our skyline.

“I believe it's not just for millennials,” Letizia said. “I think millennials get it. They get the concept. But I think [it’s for] everyone. We'll reach all demographics.”

Developers were supposed to share the location of the smart city on Wednesday. But they said they are still finalizing the plan and they want a fire station to be built nearby.

Developers hope to break ground and begin construction in December.