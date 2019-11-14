LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Frontier Airlines announced several nonstop flights from McCarran International Airport to 22 locations across the United States.
In celebration of the new flights, Frontier also announced it would be offering fares for as low as $29, but tickets must be purchased before midnight on Nov. 17, Eastern Standard Time.
Starting today, Frontier said its new routes from Las Vegas would include Portland International Airport, Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and John Wayne Airport, Orange County.
"Frontier’s considerable service expansion this week is another milestone in our tremendous growth story," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. "We’re especially excited to begin service in Newark, growing our presence in the New York City area and creating new travel opportunities for our customers. In addition, we continue to expand our presence in exciting destinations like Las Vegas, Miami Phoenix, and San Juan."
For more information, visit Frontier Airlines' website.
