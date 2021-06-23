LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of the summer travel season, Frontier Airlines announced nonstop routes between Las Vegas and five new cities.
Beginning in August, flights will now travel between Las Vegas and Bentonville, AR; Bloomington, IL; Memphis, TN; Madison, WI; and Tucson, AZ.
This brings the total number of nonstop destinations from McCarran International Airport to 48. Frontier said in a release that it is offering special introductory fares to these locations through its website.
In compliance with a federal mandate, all Frontier customers and crew members must wear a face covering at all times throughout their travel journey, except when actively eating or drinking.
