LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Fremont Street club owner is fighting efforts to get his business license revoked after city documents described a "pattern of violence" at the club 512.
The Business License Division recommended to the Las Vegas City Council that the license of 512 be revoked. The owner said his attorney is fighting the allegations.
A city attorney presented to Council 60 pages of 88 police incidents and security concerns that span three years since 512 first opened. The owner said the club was renamed 512 from "Red" months ago to rebrand its image once it changed security measures.
"We have a bar that’s endangering the public and the good citizens and other businesses on Fremont Street,” Deputy City Attorney John Curtas said.
Various documents and police reports describe fights, unruly crowds in lines outside the establishment, or "excessive force" from security guards over the span of several years.
City documents also cite the December 2017 incident of a Evel Pie security guard shot numerous times after a Red patron left the establishment. Owner Rod Perdew said that incident was unrelated to anything involving with the club, which kicked out the dangerous patron before the shooting.
Perdew also said the 88 incidents documented are few in relation to the 300,000 people that have come in and out of the establishment. He said the entire security guard staff was fired six months ago and the city just approved a new state-licensed security team and measures.
Perdew disputes much of the incidents alleging excessive force from staff, citing self-defense from violent patrons.
A hearing is set for Jan. 15 to decide whether the license of 512 will be revoked.
