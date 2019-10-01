LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Traffic restrictions will be in place beginning Oct. 7 as the city of Las Vegas begins work on the Fremont Street Improvement Project.
The project will include work on street, sidewalk, storm drain, sanitary sewer, traffic signal, street lighting, festoon lighting, and architectural and landscaping upgrades, according to a news release. The work will take place along Fremont Street between Las Vegas Boulevard and 14th Street.
The $15 million project will take about 11 months to complete, the release said.
Motorists should expect lane restrictions and delays in the area, the release said. The project will restrict traffic along Fremont between Las Vegas Boulevard and 14th Street until August.
Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, but lane restrictions will be in place continually where work is being done, the release said. Work will begin near Las Vegas Boulevard and near 14th Street. Storm drain installation will begin on the east end near 14th.
The Fremont Street project is part of the city’s ongoing downtown pedestrian safety improvement projects currently under way throughout the downtown area and Arts District.
Las Vegas Paving is the contractor for the project, which is funded by Fuel Revenue Indexing taxes. Those with questions or concerns during the work should call 702-448-9100.
