LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --  Fremont Street Experience is currently hiring full-time employees for multiple positions.

According to a news release, available positions include:

  • Security Officer
  • Security Dispatcher
  • Custodian
  • Engineering Assistant
  • SlotZilla Ride Operator
  • Retail Sales Associate
  • Maintenance Helper

To apply, visit vegasexperience.com

