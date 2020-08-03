LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fremont Street Experience is currently hiring full-time employees for multiple positions.
According to a news release, available positions include:
- Security Officer
- Security Dispatcher
- Custodian
- Engineering Assistant
- SlotZilla Ride Operator
- Retail Sales Associate
- Maintenance Helper
To apply, visit vegasexperience.com.
Too bad though that the city will more than likely have to shut down again.
