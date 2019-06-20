LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation celebrated the completion of a $78 million widening and upgrading project along U.S. 95 between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads on Thursday.
The widening project on U.S. 95 spans for approximately six miles, NDOT said. The project expanded the highway from four lanes to six lanes, and includes carpool access ramps at Elkhorn Road.
The project began in February 2018 and was completed on June 20.
A diamond interchange was also built at Kyle Canyon Road that "temporarily shifts traffic to the left side of the road, thereby keeping traffic flowing through two pairs of unimpeded left turns onto and off the freeway," NDOT said.
"This project enhances safety, improves efficiency and relieves congestion in fast growing northwest Las Vegas, while providing capacity for future growth and development," said NDOT director Kristina Swallow.
According to NDOT, diamond interchanges are a more efficient way for vehicles to move as opposed to ramps. Other enhancements included in the project were signage and lighting, installing Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and nine miles of barrier rail.
"Additionally, the project includes 11,200 feet of concrete box storm drainage and 400 feet of open channel between the Centennial Bowl and Grand Teton Drive for the Clark County Regional Flood Control District," NDOT said.
Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown, who represents District C, said the project establishes a new "visual gateway" to Mount Charleston, and creates a reliable transportation network across the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
