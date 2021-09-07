LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Freed's Bakery has taken its creativity to a digital level with the production of the world's first non-fungible token (NFT) wedding cake.
The popular family-owned establishment of over 60 years has designed the NFT, which is a token that can be used to represent ownership of a unique item. It displays a handcrafted and digitized Freed's Bakery spinning wedding cake gif.
This NFT is being auctioned with bidding beginning at 0.1 ETH (approximately $370.06) and is available now through Friday, September 10.
The Freed's Bakery two-tiered wedding cake, named "Classic Gold CAKE#FOUR" can be found at https://opensea.io/collection/freedsbakery
