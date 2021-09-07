(Freed's Bakery/Facebook)

The exterior of Freed's Dessert Shop in northwest Las Vegas. (Freed's Bakery/Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Freed's Bakery has taken its creativity to a digital level with the production of the world's first non-fungible token (NFT) wedding cake.

The popular family-owned establishment of over 60 years has designed the NFT, which is a token that can be used to represent ownership of a unique item. It displays a handcrafted and digitized Freed's Bakery spinning wedding cake gif. 

Freed's Wedding Cake NFT

Freed's Wedding Cake NFT. (Credit: Freed's Bakery)

This NFT is being auctioned with bidding beginning at 0.1 ETH (approximately $370.06) and is available now through Friday, September 10.

The Freed's Bakery two-tiered wedding cake, named "Classic Gold CAKE#FOUR" can be found at https://opensea.io/collection/freedsbakery

