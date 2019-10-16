LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Freed's Bakery said it was having a grand opening for its Summerlin location in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.
According to the bakery, the grand opening will be held on Oct. 16 at 10870 West Charleston Boulevard #110.
A ribbon cutting was scheduled at 3:30 p.m. with festivities kicking off at 4 p.m.
As part of the grand opening, Freed's said there would also be raffle prizes, complimentary treats and more for guests.
For more information, visit Freed's Bakery's website.
Freed's Bakery is also located at 9815 South Eastern Avenue and 6475 North Decatur Boulevard. The bakery also has a kiosk located inside T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, 3780 South Las Vegas Boulevard.
