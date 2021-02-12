LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Free income tax preparation assistance will be available throughout the valley starting next week.
Volunteers from AARP and the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will offer residents free tax form preparation and electronic filing at five City of Las Vegas senior or community centers.
VITA volunteers are trained to file forms and basic schedules including 1040, 1040A and 1040EZ.
These service are available to anyone free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50, or have low-to-moderate income.
Appointments are required for all locations. You must bring a copy of your 2019 income tax return, Social Security card, photo I.D. and all applicable 2020 paperwork.
List of locations:
AARP Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages)
- Wednesday-Friday, Feb. 24-April 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only.
- Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, 702-229-1702.
- Call 702-229-1702 for information and appointments.
VITA Free Tax Form Preparation (ages 18+)
- Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; through April 15; by appointment only.
- Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 N. J St., 702-229-6125.
- Call 702-229-6125 for appointments.
VITA Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages)
- Tuesday-Thursday; 5 to 8 p.m.; through April 15; by appointment only.
- East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515.
- Register for an appointment at this location online at www.nvfreetaxes.org. Call 702-229-1515 for information. Bilingual assistance is available.
AARP Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages)
- Tuesdays; Feb. 16-April 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; by appointment only.
- Lieburn Senior Center, 6230 Garwood Ave., 702-229-1600.
- Call 702-229-1600 for information and appointments.
VITA Free Tax Form Preparation (all ages)
- Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., through April 14, by appointment only.
- Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave., 702-229-2488.
- Call 702-229-2488 for appointment and information. Bi-lingual assistance is available.
