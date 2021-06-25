LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Internal Revenue Service is partnering with the Nevada Free Taxes Coalition in Las Vegas to provide free tax preparation across two weekends to help families prepare tax returns necessary to receive advance payments of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) beginning in July.
In a release, the IRS said more than 30 million households, covering 88% of children in the United States, are slated to begin receiving monthly payments without any additional action other than filing a 2020 tax return. These monthly payments stem from the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year.
The IRS is hosting these events specifically to reach families that don't file a tax return or haven't yet done so.
The IRS and the Nevada Free Taxes Coalition will work together to help prepare tax returns on Friday June 25, Saturday June 26 and on July 9 and 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at:
- Nevada Free Taxes Coalition. 5013 Alta Drive, Las Vegas, NV, 88901
In addition, IRS employees will help people prepare and file their 2020 tax returns on Saturday, June 26 and Saturday, July 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at:
- Las Vegas IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center. 110 City Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106
To file a return at one of the events, visitors must bring:
- Their current government-issued photo identification;
- Social Security cards for themselves, their spouse (if applicable) and dependents; and
- Any other supporting documents, such as Forms W-2 or SSA-1099, needed to complete their return.
