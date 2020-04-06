LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following the closure of the Red Rock Scenic Loop in March, Red Rock Canyon has announced that the free public trails near the area are also now closed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closed tails include Calico Basin, Kraft Mountain and Ash Spring trailheads, Gene's Trail, Girl Scot Trail, Ash Spring Trail, Calico Overlook Trail and Calico Basic Trail, according to Red Rock's website.
Nevada State Route 159, the main highway through Red Rock Canyon, remains open, the website notes.
Red Rock's website does list other trails that have not been closed. However, officials note that these trails "tend to reach capacity by mid-morning each day."
For more information on Red Rock's closures, visit: redrockcanyonlv.org/covid-19-closure-information/
