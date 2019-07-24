LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas announced students, ages five to 18, were invited in a back-to-school event that offers free haircuts and eye exams.
On July 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., students will also be able to take advantage of free dental appointments at the Derfelt Senior Center as part of the center's back-to-school event.
Derfelt is located in Lorenzi Park, at 3343 West Washington Avenue.
Posare Saloon would provide the haircuts so "students can look fresh before the first day of school," the city said in a statement. Eye Care 4 Kids would provide eye exams for students, and dental services would be offered by Future Smiles.
The city advised, based on the number of number of attendees, lines for services may be outdoors and residents were asked to plan accordingly.
Non-perishable canned good donations for Mother Hubbard's Cupboard Food Pantry would be accepted at the event.
