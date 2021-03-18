LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Coors Light is hosting a trade-in event at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 20, from 1-5 p.m., allowing people to bring clutter from their homes to receive money for free beer.
The beermaker said they are hosting to help restore relaxation and help get rid of items that people may have purchased over the past year that may have gotten tired of.
All of the items that brought to the event will be donated to local charities. The following items will be accepted:
Clothing of any type (must be in GOOD condition)
Books, Records, CD’s
Small Furniture (Must be in good condition. No water damage, severe cosmetic damage to wooden items, no rips, stains, tears, or structural damage.)
Collectibles
Jewelry
Antiques
Shoes & Accessories - Handbags, Ties, Belts, Scarves, etc. (Must be in good condition)
Nonperishable Foods – Food items must be packaged in sturdy cans, boxes, or bags. Avoid items packaged in glass.
Household items (Dishes, House-Ware, Knick-Knacks, etc. Must be clean and undamaged.)
Linens such Sheets, Towels, Blankets, etc. (Must be in GOOD condition)
Small Electrical items ( Radios, Clocks, Lamps, etc. They must be in good working order.)
Computers, Laptops, and other electronic items. All personal information must be wiped and electronics in good condition
Large Household Appliances. Such as Stoves, Refrigerators, Washers, Dryers, Air Conditioners, etc. They must be in proper working order, clean, rust-free and have a power cord
Exercise Equipment. Bicycles, Treadmills, Sporting Goods, etc. if in good repair
Garden or Farm Equipment, Tools, Display Props & Cleaning Supplies
Large furniture, vehicles, baby items and other dangerous items will not be accepted. Charities are requesting PPE products, paper products and cases of water.
The items brought will be weighed, and rebates good for packs of beer will be distributed based on weight. Coors said it will pay off the rebates through PayPal or Venmo.
