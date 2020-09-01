LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A free clinic for medical, dental and vision services is coming to Pahrump in October.
Remote Area Medical will host the clinics Oct. 3 and 4 from 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Pathways Education Building, located at 2000 S. Mount Charleston Drive.
“We are glad to be bringing this much needed care once more to the Pahrump community,” RAM CEO Jeff Eastman said. “RAM staff and volunteers have been hard at work developing new procedures for our clinic operations, so we can provide these services to those in need during this time.”
Available services include:
- Dental cleanings
- Dental fillings
- Dental extractions
- Dental x-rays
- Eye exams
- Glaucoma testing,
- Eyeglass prescriptions
- Eyeglasses made on-site
- Women's health exams
- Flu shots
- General medical exams
Free colon cancer screening kits will also be available on site. Patients don't need identification or insurance to participate.
All patients will be required to wear a face covering and undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic, RAM officials said. Guests and family members of patients won't be allowed to enter.
The services are by appointment only until all slots are filled. To make an appointment, call (865) 500-8592.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.