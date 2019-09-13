LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Calling all Halloween fans! Freakling Bros. is looking for actors for its 27th season of The Trilogy of Terror!
The company announced auditions would be held in Las Vegas on Sept. 14 and 21 at 6020 West Flamingo Road, Suite 10. Interviews are scheduled to promptly begin at noon.
Interested candidates must be 18-years-old or older, "have big personalities and, most of all, a passion for Halloween," Freakling Bros. said. Complete training, including costumes and makeup, would be provided.
Candidates have to fill out a form before auditioning.
Freakling Bros.' Trilogy of Terror will run from Oct. 4 to 6, Oct. 10 to 13 and Oct. 17 to 31. The box office will operate from 7 p.m. to midnight, Friday through Saturday, and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
The Trilogy of Terror will be located at 4245 South Grand Canyon Drive.
For information on ticket prices, click here.
