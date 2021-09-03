LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In the Las Vegas Valley, 1 in 4 children will go to bed hungry. That's why Albertsons, Vons and FOX5 are teaming up for the FOX5 Feed the Valley Donation Drive, to benefit Three Square.
For the entire month of September, customers can give at the pin pad to help Three Square. For every $1 donated, Three Square can provide three meals to hungry families, seniors and children in need.
Donate, volunteer or sign up to receive assistance at the link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.